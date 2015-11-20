Content writers are some of the most in-demand freelancers today. This writing job gives people the flexibility of working at their preferred place and time. They usually work from home, manage their own schedules, and manage the volume of work they accept. These are the main reasons why many people are doing content writing. Companies usually outsource a content writer, also sometimes called a website content writer. They use an outsource writer because of the huge demand for it, and freelance work is the most cost-effective option. Because of the big demand for writers, many people have attempted to do this even if they do not have sufficient training. Writers are also attracted to the fact that they can work as freelancers and are self-employed. More and more people are getting into content writing, but not everyone is qualified. In fact, writing positions are expected to rise by 3 percent from 2012 to 2022.

What does a content writer actually do? What are the qualifications of writers? This article will attempt to answer that question.

The general job description of a content writer is someone who provides relevant content for websites. What s regarded as content? If it communicates a message to an intended audience, then that is content. As we all know, each website have their very own intended audience. Therefore, each website requires a variety of content aimed at specific markets. The content of each website must contain key words that are used to draw and maintain users and for searchers to easily find them.

Companies hire writers to churn out specific content with topics that relate to a certain website. This is part of their marketing strategy. All businesses need online presence nowadays. Another requirement is that written content must be highly readable, simple and easy to comprehend. The layout or the way the paragraphs are arranged should also be done in a manner that would engage the target reader. The secret to this is good phrasing that makes people think.

What are the types of content that writers prepare? Most written works are about products or services that the website is selling. The writer must be able to market or sell the product in a subtle manner, not turn off the reader with the usual seller’s story. However, some websites do not sell products and services. Their main intent is more informational, and they employ incidental selling techniques. For websites that are meant to inform readers, the content is focused on providing facts and educating them. Therefore, the writing style should be understandable and simple. Writing content is not as easy as it seems. Content writing is an art form. It should be written so well that searchers do not skip through the page and look for other websites.

Because of the growing demand for very good web content writers, many companies are offering competitive compensation for them. Many companies firmly believe that excellent content is equivalent to higher revenues.

What major duties, tasks and responsibilities do content writers perform for website owners? First off, keywords are assigned for each writer. These words are generated to be used in writing articles. Special instructions are also given to the writers on the limitations of the keywords. Copy is created with the purpose of informing the reader, selling or marketing goods or services, or even both. The content should be able to attract and sustain the interest of visitors. Good content ensures that visitors will continue browsing on the website and will search for it in the future. Furthermore, the more time a visitor lingers on a specific site, the more likely, that he or she will become regular clients. Content writers are expected to produce content that use keywords in a smart way. They must be relevant so that when a searcher types in these words, they will rank high in search engine results. Users also want to be able to get the information they need quickly and accurately. This is the reason why writers should aim for scanners. Scanners are people who just skim through the webpage and do not actually read carefully. If you think about it, that’s majority of people who visit web pages.

So what are the major goals of writers? They must be able to create content on a given topic that is relevant, beneficial, and unique.

Even if it seems easy, writers need certain characteristics and skills to be able to thrive in content writing. First off, writers need to be able to write succinctly and concisely. They need to be able to string words easily and bring ideas together well. People who have backgrounds in the field of education, editorial writing, and education will be well equipped for this kind of job. A good grasp of grammar, spelling and formatting rules is needed. Content should be filled with facts, and not just fluff. Because of this, writers should be good researchers as well. They should be able to curate and sift through content that is relevant to the topic. Irrelevant information will only confuse the website reader. The tone and voice should be engaging. Writers should be able to make the reader feel involved. Writers should also have a basic knowledge of digital content management systems. They should also be able to meet strict deadlines. If writers meet these requirements, they will earn quite well.

Writing original content seem to be a daunting task, but if writers possess the right tools, work hard and keep on practicing, they should not have a hard time doing well in this field. Content writing has its own rewards, and it could be a fulfilling second career. Content writing is really worth a try.