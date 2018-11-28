Different Types of Custom Hoodies for Everyone

Custom hoodies remain one of the kings of custom printed clothes because they are eternally cool and popular, and they are highly functional especially in places where it is naturally cool or cold most of the year. Additionally, hoodies are used constantly by people who are exercising or are into fitness, or are constantly in gyms doing regular fitness routines.

The Benefits of Printing on Hoodies

The main benefit of custom printing on hoodies is that everyone likes hoodies, and you can wear a hoodie almost anywhere. As opposed to a regular shirt where it can get nippy when the weather’s not cooperating, a hoodie can easily help you get crispy warm quick with a quick pull on the hood.

From a commercial point of view, it makes complete sense to invest in custom hoodies because these are useful for so many different people, not just teens or young adults who want casual wear.

People who are engaged in fitness should definitely be your target market, too, as they tend to spend on clothes specifically for exercise, fitness or athletic activities.

But what about the price point? Aren’t hoodies more expensive than regular shirts? The answer is: not at all. Regular, lightweight hoodies cost about the same as regular cotton shirts.

Of course, if you want to get more than just the regular type of hoodie, you would have to select that from the custom hoodie website where you will be custom printing your hoodies. And that is what we are going to discuss next.

Kinds of Hoodies You Can Print On

Hoodies differ mainly by the type of fabric they have been made with. These are the most common type of hoodies on the market, and the advantages they provide to regular consumers and folks who might be interested in reselling or marketing their own custom printed hoodies. Remember: a small hobby can transform into a great new business if you know how to market your designs to people.

Basic hoodies – Basic hoodies are precisely as they are named: basic in the sense that the fabric is lighter, and they are designed more for casual wear than for body heat regulation.

This is the cheapest type of hoodie and also the most popular with people who market their own designs, because you can get a really good price for a bunch of these if you order by bulk from a custom shirt website.

The main advantage of printing on basic hoodies is you won’t have to spend a lot, and if you do order more than a handful, you get them even cheaper, increasing your ROI if you market your designs well enough.

Women’s hoodies –By default, regular, lightweight hoodies that are “unisex” are actually designed for male bodies because these are looser and have a squarer shape.

If you want something that is specifically for women, we would suggest opting for women’s hoodies instead. Women’s hoodies have cool and light fabrics, come in a variety of bright colors and are sewn to complement the natural shape of a woman’s body.

When a woman wears a hoodie that’s made for ladies, the hoodie will follow the contour of the body, and enhance the wearer’s appearance.

Just like regular, lightweight hoodies, women’s hoodies are cheaper by the dozen, come in so many great colors, and are definitely an excellent choice if you want to design hoodies for promotions, events, and other occasions that require custom printed wear.

Heavy duty hoodies – We like calling these heavy duty hoodies precisely because they are heavier, and the thickness of the fabric is a far cry from what you normally see in hoodies.

University hoodies with school logos or pennants are usually heavy duty hoodies and can easily double as athletic wear or fitness apparel.

However, there is a difference: while heavy duty hoodies can definitely help with keeping the wearer’s body temperature up, it may not be specifically designed to deal with moisture, which is also important if you are thermoregulating the wearer’s body. On the upside, if you want to wear or market durable hoodies, this type of hoodie would be the way to go, definitely.

Lightweight athletic hoodies –At first sight, lightweight athletic hoodies look a lot like regular male hoodies, but they are really made to be different. Lightweight, athletic hoodies are actually made to wick away sweat from the surface of the skin, and this helps with thermoregulation. Remember our discussion o heavy duty hoodies?

Many heavy duty hoodies do not have this ability because they are meant mainly to shield the wearer from the rain and cold. Lightweight athletic hoodies are meant to be worn right next to the skin, because it’s capable of being highly absorbent.

High absorbency is a price characteristic for inner-wear and other layers of clothing that have anything to do with keeping a wearer warm. As for the price point of lightweight athletic hoodies, they aren’t much more expensive than heavy duty hoodies. In fact, many heavy duty hoodies are pricier, probably because they are thicker than this type of hoodie.

High performance hoodies – High performance hoodies occupy the top of the totem pole of hoodies that you can customize with your own design. These hoodies are lightweight, highly absorbent and are made for athletic activity.

You won’t have to worry about wearing them out immediately, or these things getting loose more quickly when you work out in them, because they are made specifically for that purpose.

Two things stand out when you use high performance hoodies: they wick away sweat quickly and are awesome for long periods of wear and second, they keep the wearer cool because the thermal exchange between the environment and the body improves when the hoodie is built to handle continuous movement.

As for the price point, high performance hoodies tend to be more expensive because they are made for a different market. These are still a worthy investment because they are usually designed so well.