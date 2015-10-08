Practical and Creative Uses of Logo Lanyards

Many people are not aware of how important lanyards were at the time of their invention. They were used to protect the sailors’ lives hundreds of years ago.

To make the first lanyard, sailors collected scrap fabric scattered around their ships. They joined these together to make a long rope. Then they tied the rope around their waist. They added more scrap fabric, allowing them to dangle around the rope. Finally, they attached their tools on those dangling pieces of cloth.

So originally, the function of lanyards was to hold and secure small objects. The sailors’ lanyards helped them climb their ship’s rigging safely, unlike when they still had to hold their tools while also using their hands to climb.

The word lanyard was not coined until the 18th century. It came from the French terms “laniere” which means strap and “yard”, referring to a part of a ship’s rigging.

Practical Uses of Logo Lanyards

1. Lanyards used to hold military weapons

During World War II, American and British soldiers used lanyards to hold their pistols and other artilleries. It was practical because it allowed them to access their weapons easily. It also prevented their weapons from falling to the ground. They attached one end of their lanyards to their uniform and they tied their weapons on the other end.

2. Lanyards also used to protect civilian’s lives

Upon the second discovery of lanyards in the 18th century, people used such accessories to protect their lives. They mastered a strategic way of positioning a knife beneath their clothing using a lanyard. They usually hide the weapon on their shoulders. This allowed them to access the knife quickly whenever they face danger.

3. Lanyards hold your identification badge

This is the most common use of lanyards. They help students, employees, or anyone else who needs to present identification badges to security personnel.

Logo lanyards are more practical than strap clips. With their hook attachment, they can safely secure the ID badge. Likewise, they can protect any card from dust, dirt, and moisture.

4. Lanyards are also for campers

Lanyards can hold your flashlight, Swiss knife, whistles, and other small things that are a must for a camper. The lanyards will help you carry these necessities without having to hold them using your hands.

There are also lanyards with reflective bands that can help campers see during nighttime. On the other hand, a LED buckle can act as their light inside their tents.

5. Lanyards are great in promoting your product

Lanyards, specifically polyester ones, can help you promote your product. Have them printed with your product’s brand. You can give these customized lanyards during advertising campaigns.

6. Lanyards can hold your concert ticket

A badge holder is a safe container for your concert ticket. Instead of placing it in your pocket where it has a tendency to fall or tear apart, wear a lanyard and secure your ticket on the badge holder. The same goes for event passes and the like.

Creative Uses of Logo Lanyards

1. Lanyards can hold your phone

Are you wearing a pocket-less outfit? Wearing a lanyard can solve your problem on where you may secure your phones and other electronic devices. Having your phone close to your chest will also make it a lot easier to access.

2. Lanyards can help the forgetful people

Do you have the tendency to misplace your tiny possessions? Then hook them onto your lanyards. House keys, car keys, cards, lighters, and pens can all be attached to any kind of lanyard.

3. Lanyards can be fashionable gifts

Customized lanyards can be awesome gifts. If your friend loves fashion, you can give her a beaded lanyard. You can also have your friends’ names printed on nylon lanyards.

Given the many practical and creative uses of logo lanyards, it’s safe to say that these accessories are truly synonymous with versatility.