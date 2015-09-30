Do you know that the practice of providing first aid started during the 11th century when Knights Hospitaller (a religious and military order tasked to defend the Holy Land) provided care for pilgrims and wounded knights?

In 1863, Red Cross was established by four nations in Geneva Switzerland, with an objective of assisting wounded and sick soldiers. After several years, St. John Ambulance was created to teach first aid treatment. Then in 1878, ‘first aid”, derived from “first treatment” and “national aid”, became popular in the United Kingdom. Civilian ambulance services were placed along mining areas, railway centers and police districts to help victims.

At present, the Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA) Law requires every business owner to protect employees by assuring them a safe and healthy workplace. Employers must ensure that employees can get immediate medical assistance whenever necessary. In the absence of medical facilities within the area or nearby places, there is a necessity to train personnel who can render first aid to injured workers during emergencies.

Basic knowledge on how to conduct first aid is necessary to help victims of accidents. It is important that everyone knows what to do in case of emergencies. Proper application of first aid can save lives and ensures the best possible care until paramedics come to transport the victim to hospitals. Improper first-aid treatment can cause more harm to the sick or injured person.

In the workplace, safety presentations on first aid are the best tools to ensure that everyone knows the basics on what to do when unexpected incidents happen. Personal know-how of basic first aid application could be the difference between life and death. If it is possible, employers must give all their employees basic first aid training so everybody knows how to handle emergencies that may happen anytime.

Safety presentations remind employees of the importance of taking extra precautions, especially when doing highly-dangerous tasks. They need to know where emergency kits and equipment are located. Information and hotlines of emergency rescue systems must be posted in convenient areas. Telephone numbers of ambulance service, hospitals, fire department, and the police must be updated regularly to ensure immediate access when crisis strikes.

Safety presentations ensure that everyone becomes familiar with first aid equipment and supplies that are necessary to treat different kinds of injuries. It is important that they know what to use and how to use them. First aid kits contain different kinds of medicines, dressings, and instruments for immediate treatment of wounds and illness. First aid manuals are provided for better understanding of procedures needed when giving first aid treatment. They will also be reminded to check supplies regularly to make sure that they are usable and available at all times. It is frustrating and dangerous when first aid supplies are expired or not available when emergency happens.

Safety presentations provide workshops for employees so they will know how to handle emergency situations properly. They will know who to call or what medical facility to contact given the type of accident that occurred. Properly-trained personnel must always be present in high-risk working environments such as factories. The extent of presentation varies depending on the category of the occupational hazards that workers face in their daily work routine. The higher the risk, the more extensive the training should be.

Safety presentations give workers necessary knowledge on what do for minor injuries. They equip them with the capability to treat sudden sickness or body pains without panicking. They reduce stress in working area because when everybody knows what to do, they act spontaneously to help each other and avoid more serious complications. Panic is eliminated and everybody finds a way to keep the environment calm and protected.