Top 5 Celebrity Funerals

When people go to a funeral (Knoxville TN), you’d expect a casket (or maybe urn), flowers, and a hearse. Some celebrities, however, choose to make a show for their funerals and wish to be famous down to the last moments of their lives.

There’s nothing wrong with a spectacular funeral (Knoxville TN) – after all, funerals are often used as an opportunity to give honor to the deceased. Perhaps some celebrities are just loved too much, and wouldn’t want to be forgotten.

Get to know these celebrities who lived big, and died bigger.

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur didn’t have a funeral. His mother initially planned a private ceremony but was cancelled the last minute. He was then cremated, and this is when things got weird: The Outlawz, Shakur’s crew, mixed his ashes with weed and smoked the mixture.Today, a life-sized statue of Tupac and a “peace garden” that can be used for weddings are located near Atlanta.

Jimmy Dean

When Jimmy Dean, a country music legend and corn dog inventor, died in June 2010, he provided specific instructions to be followed for his funeral. He lived until he was 81 so he had time, apparently, to plan his one-of-a-kind funeral.He wanted to be buried in a piano-shaped mausoleum worth $350,000 that he bought years prior to his death. The said ‘piano’ stood on the banks of Virginia’s James River. The inscription on the piano must say, “Here lies one hell of a man.”

Jim Henson

Jim Henson died in May 1990, and five days after, a memorial service was held in New York’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine. Another memorial was held in July in London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral. The public can view both services.Four years earlier, Henson gave instructions regarding the services. He didn’t want anyone to wear black, and he wanted a jazz band. Both memorial services had Bible readings and hymns. Both had Big Bird’s solo performance singing “Bein’ Green” and the Muppets’ performance of “Just One Person”. The service ended with the a marching band called the Dirty Dozen Brass Band played “When the Saints Go Marching In”.

Rudolph Valentino

Rudolph Valentino died at 31 years of age, and he had one of the biggest funerals ever seen by New York City. Around 100,000 people filled the streets where Valentino’s casket passed, and they were so hysteric that riots happened along the path. The funeral home got the services of four actors to mimic an honor guard that Benito Mussolini sent.Valentino’s body was brought to Hollywood, and a second funeral was held. The funeral was complete with a small plane that made thousand rose petals rain over the procession.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s funeral, similar to her wedding, also gathered a massive audience. She was killed in 1997 in a car crash; a million mourners, or maybe more, stood along the streets of London to see the funeral procession. Millions of people worldwide also watched her funeral service, and has become one of history’s most watched television broadcasts.

Elton John even recreated a cover of “Candle in the Wind” and rewrote the lyrics dedicated in honor of Diana. During the cortege’s procession from Kensington Palace, the Tenor Bell was tolled every minute.

Celebrities love to put on a show, perform, and do everything that would please their audience. It’s just quite saddening to realize that these celebrities that people honor and watch are now inside their caskets. These celebrities have moved on and left this world, and left with a memory that forever will be etched on their loved ones’ minds.

Of course, there’s one important thing to be learned from these special farewells – it’s definitely wise to come up with plans for your own funeral (Knoxville TN) as early as possible. That way, you’ll have a funeral (Knoxville TN) that’s definitely meaningful, personal, and unique.